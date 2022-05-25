The all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge has received a five-star safety rating in the 2022 Euro NCAP tests.

The Swedish brand (part of Geely) boasts that all of its models tested by Euro NCAP continue to be rated at 5-stars.

In the case of the C40 Recharge, the results are especially high in occupant safety (92% in the Adult Occupant category and 89% in the Child Occupant category), while in driver-assist systems (89%) the result is the highest among several recently tested models. This is partially thanks to extensive standard safety features.

The lack of an active hood translated into a lower result in the Vulnerable Road Users category (70%), but it's still pretty good.

Malin Ekholm, Head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre said:

“We always aim to be a leader in safety. That means we adhere to strict safety standards in all of our cars, many of which we helped establish over time. No matter which Volvo you choose, you and your loved ones will drive one of the safest cars on the market.”

The Volvo C40 Recharge is the second all-electric Volvo on the market, after the Volvo XC40 Recharge, but the first that's considered a stand-alone model (without conventional or even hybrid powertrain version). It's expected that all the future Volvo models will continue to offer top safety ratings.

10 Photos

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant - 92 percent

percent Child Occupant - 89 percent

percent Vulnerable Road Users - 70 percent

percent Safety Assist - 89 percent

See all details here.

Crash tests include: