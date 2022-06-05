Toyota announced the introduction of a battery energy storage system for residential use, based on the concept of "safe, long service life, high-quality, good value for price, and high performance."

According to the manufacturer, the O-Uchi Kyuden System utilizes many years of electrified vehicle development as well as onboard parts.

It's envisioned for normal usage (off-peak electricity, support of home photovoltaic system and EV charging), as well as an emergency electricity source (during power outages caused by natural disasters).

The battery capacity is 8.7 kWh, while the power output is up to 5.5 kW. The press release does not say whether there is an option to combine multiple units into one system for higher capacity/power.

An interesting element of the Toyota O-Uchi Kyuden System is the bi-directional vehicle-to-home capability (up to 1.1 kW output) with the use of an AC charging inlet and a special adapter.

"Unique to Toyota, the system supports supplying power*2 from electrified vehicles (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) at 100V AC, and can use electricity stored in electrified vehicles as a backup power source during power outages, allowing users to live with peace of mind."

Besides that, Toyota xEVs in Japan also can supply electricity through onboard AC (100V) outlets.

Toyota: bi-directional energy transfer

Through the use of a wireless LAN router, connected to a hybrid power conditioner, and an app, there is a possibility to view the status and change the settings of the system.

At least initially, the Toyota O-Uchi Kyuden System is available only in Japan. The company recently began to take orders, while sales will start in August, through home builders and general construction companies.

We guess that it's just a matter of time until we will see similar products also in other markets.

Toyota O-Uchi Kyuden System:

Rated Capacity: 8.7 kWh

Maximum Output: 5.5 kW

Operating Temperatures: -20℃ to +45℃

(-20℃ to +40℃ when using automated operation or the vehicle power supply adapter)

(-20℃ to +40℃ when using automated operation or the vehicle power supply adapter) Dimensions and Weight (L x W x H)

Hybrid power conditioner: 445 x 198 x 698 mm / 33 kg

DC-to-DC converter: 337 x 92.4 x 429 mm / 9.0 kg

Storage battery unit: 1,142 x 341 x 432 mm / 142 kg

Vehicle power supply adapter: 372 x 140 x 532 mm / 9.0 kg

Hybrid power conditioner: 445 x 198 x 698 mm / 33 kg DC-to-DC converter: 337 x 92.4 x 429 mm / 9.0 kg Storage battery unit: 1,142 x 341 x 432 mm / 142 kg Vehicle power supply adapter: 372 x 140 x 532 mm / 9.0 kg Installation Location: Outdoors

See Toyota O-Uchi Kyuden System website (Japanese).