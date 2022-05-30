Strom Unveils The City M 2.0, A Practical And Affordable CIty E-Bike

Strom, a Danish e-bike company, released their fashionable City bicycle in 2020, which was one of the most budget-friendly electric bikes available at the time. The City e-bike was a presented itself with remarkable value, and proved to be an success thanks to its high-quality finish, decent components, a timeless appearance, and of course, an extremely competitve price tag.

In May, 2022, Strom unveiled its newest series of e-bikes, which, based on the spec sheet, are better than ever before. Let's take a closer look.The Strom City M 2.0 is the company's next urban electric bicycle, and it has been designed to be both affordable and loaded with tech features. It's been dubbed the "future of commuting" by Strom, and while it has a similar design to its predecessor, it does provide a plethora improvements.

Strom has always been about traditional, timeless bicycle design when it comes to looks. The CIty 2.0 is the same, but it does have a new feature, that's sure to come in handy for the city commuter or recreational cyclist, and that's a carrier system with integrated illumination and a detachable, one-click basket. The carrier was created with meticulous attention to detail, ease of use, and practicality in mind. It's constructed out of lightweight aluminum, and is easy to connect and detach, and can support a payload of up to 33 pounds.

Another major feature of the City 2.0 is that it now has two battery sizes to choose from. The first is a normal 10.4 Ah battery that charges in four hours and can go up to 31 miles on a single charge. The second is a bigger 14 Ah battery that Strom claims has an effective range of 50 kilometers on a single charge, making it perfect for individuals who commute long distances or wish to go to remote locations. It does, however, take five hours to reach 100 percent. Performance remains unchanged, with the City M 2.0 capable of reaching a peak speed of 20 miles per hour.

In addition, Strom's urban commuter has a sophisticated anti-theft lighting system built into the frame. The device is triggered by simply clicking on the handlebar and is meant to keep criminals away from your prized bicycle. The e-bike comes with a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain and Schwalbe tires, but everything else on it is custom-made by Strom, including the 250W motor, lighting system, fenders, handlebar, grips, and saddle.

Despite all of its improvements, the Strom City M 2.0 e-bike still comes in at a very reasonable $1,050. You may see it for yourself on the Indiegogo crowdsourcing platform.