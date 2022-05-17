The Netherlands, like most of the other markets in Europe, experiences a decline i new passenger car registrations. In April, the market went down 7% year-over-year.

Nonetheless, the plug-in segment is still expanding quickly. According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, last month about 7,258 new plug-ins were registered. We estimate that the growth rate is around 43% year-over-year.

The most important thing is the market share of 33%. It means that one in three new cars is rechargeable. One in five is all-electric.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs : about *4,400 and 20% share

: about *4,400 and 20% share PHEVs : about *2,860 and 13% share

: about *2,860 and 13% share Total: 7,258 (33% share)

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – April 2022

So far this year, over 30,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 30% of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs : about *17,140 and 17% share

: about *17,140 and 17% share PHEVs : about *13,110 and 13% share

: about *13,110 and 13% share Total: 30,253 (30% share)

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

In April, the all-electric Skoda Enyaq iV happened to be the biggest star in the Dutch market. With 869 new registrations, the MEB-based cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4 has become the #1 for the month regardless of the powertrain.

With such a boost, the Skoda Enyaq iV is now also the top plug-in model after the first four months of the year with a total of 1,789 units. Only time will tell whether the recently resumed production of this model will allow it to maintain the top position in the Netherlands.

The next two most registered plug-ins in April were plug-in hybrids: Lynk & Co 01 PHEV (691) and Volvo XC40 PHEV (393). Interestingly, the fourth was the all-new Kia EV6 (338).

Top 10 last month:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 869 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 691 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 393 Kia EV6 - 338 Peugeot e-208 - 324 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 260 Polestar 2 - 210 Cupra Born - 188 Fiat 500 electric - 188 Audi Q4 e-tron - 181

Top 10 year-to-date:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,789 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 1,642 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 1,462 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 1,081 Audi Q4 e-tron - 987 Fiat 500 electric - 962 Kia EV6 - 895 Peugeot e-208 - 878 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 753 Volkswagen ID.4 - 635

In the case of the plug-in car brands, the top ones are Volvo (12.6%), BMW (9%), Kia (8.4%), Skoda (6.7%) and Mercedes-Benz (6.4%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.9%), and Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 19.7%. The third is Stellantis (14.3%), followed by Hyundai-Kia (12.7%) and BMW Group (11.5%).