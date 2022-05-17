The Netherlands, like most of the other markets in Europe, experiences a decline i new passenger car registrations. In April, the market went down 7% year-over-year.
Nonetheless, the plug-in segment is still expanding quickly. According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, last month about 7,258 new plug-ins were registered. We estimate that the growth rate is around 43% year-over-year.
The most important thing is the market share of 33%. It means that one in three new cars is rechargeable. One in five is all-electric.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *4,400 and 20% share
- PHEVs: about *2,860 and 13% share
- Total: 7,258 (33% share)
* estimated from the market share
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – April 2022
So far this year, over 30,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 30% of the market.
New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: about *17,140 and 17% share
- PHEVs: about *13,110 and 13% share
- Total: 30,253 (30% share)
* estimated from the market share
Model rank
In April, the all-electric Skoda Enyaq iV happened to be the biggest star in the Dutch market. With 869 new registrations, the MEB-based cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4 has become the #1 for the month regardless of the powertrain.
With such a boost, the Skoda Enyaq iV is now also the top plug-in model after the first four months of the year with a total of 1,789 units. Only time will tell whether the recently resumed production of this model will allow it to maintain the top position in the Netherlands.
The next two most registered plug-ins in April were plug-in hybrids: Lynk & Co 01 PHEV (691) and Volvo XC40 PHEV (393). Interestingly, the fourth was the all-new Kia EV6 (338).
Top 10 last month:
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 869
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 691
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 393
- Kia EV6 - 338
- Peugeot e-208 - 324
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 260
- Polestar 2 - 210
- Cupra Born - 188
- Fiat 500 electric - 188
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 181
Top 10 year-to-date:
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,789
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 1,642
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 1,462
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 1,081
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 987
- Fiat 500 electric - 962
- Kia EV6 - 895
- Peugeot e-208 - 878
- Volvo XC60 PHEV - 753
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 635
In the case of the plug-in car brands, the top ones are Volvo (12.6%), BMW (9%), Kia (8.4%), Skoda (6.7%) and Mercedes-Benz (6.4%).
Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.9%), and Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 19.7%. The third is Stellantis (14.3%), followed by Hyundai-Kia (12.7%) and BMW Group (11.5%).
