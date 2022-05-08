This week, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX (and soon-to-be owner of Twitter), Mr. Elon Reeve Musk, enjoyed an evening at the Met Gala with his supermodel mother Maye Musk. There's no doubt, as we celebrate this Mother's Day, that the richest man on Planet Earth loves his mom more than anything in the universe.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight how he found time to visit such a fabulous event on a workday (no less), Elon explained, “My mom wanted to come so I brought my mom, that’s the reason”.

The journalist seemed impressed (and surprised) but it serves as a good reminder this Mother's Day — be sure to send your mom some love! After all, Elon Musk, a man who is clearly busier than many people are, with drama happening all across his multi-billion dollar empires, still spends quality time (in quite a high-profile way) with his mother.

Twitter: Kristen Netten via Entertainment Tonight

It turns out that the above interview was posted, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight (ET), on the eve of the Met Gala earlier this week. ET also asked Elon Musk why he didn’t invest his money in philanthropy instead of Twitter.

“Well I do a lot of things philanthropically, and my companies are intended to do good for the future of humanity,” Musk replied. “With Tesla trying to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport and energy and SpaceX [via Starlink] is providing internet to the least served people around the world,” he further added to his reply.

Twitter: Maye Musk

Looking closely, Elon’s mother Maye Musk looked very proud (and happy) to be with her son at this gala event. Recently, she also made the trek to Austin to attend the Giga Texas opening party, Cyber Rodeo, in order to spend some quality time with her son as well.

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla Oracle. Source: Entertainment Tonight, NBC New York. Revised update edited by EVANNEX.