General Motors is getting ready to launch an array of electric vehicles across many segments—as many as 30 new EVs worldwide by 2025.

Most of these models will be available in the United States and will include offerings from the Buick brand, namely one crossover and one SUV that GM confirmed in its 2019 Sustainability Report. The first one will be previewed this summer by a concept vehicle, a Buick teaser reveals.

The brand uploaded a photo of the electric concept on Twitter, revealing the upper signature lighting of the headlights. Resembling an a check mark sign, the LED bar is placed in the upper corner of the fascia between the hood and front fender. We can also spot "Buick" lettering in the corner of the lighting signature.

There's not much else we can make of this teaser image, and the accompanying text isn't that revealing either.

"We’re fans of all GM EVs, but this summer we will show you our dreams of a groovy electric future. We’re sure a mastermind who makes his own quasi-futuristic clothes will be impressed."

This was actually a reply from Buick to GM's corporate Twitter account after the latter challenged Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac to provide a new ride for Dr. Evil—a reference to GM's Super Bowl ad featuring the movie villain.

Buick did not offer any hints regarding the name of its electric model, but recent trademark filings provide some context. In December 2021, General Motors filed a trademark application with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for the "Buick Electra" name (already trademarked in the US since 2002).

Gallery: Buick Electra Concept

7 Photos

The Buick Electra name was most recently used on a concept vehicle unveiled in Auto Shanghai 2020 in China. Looking like a cross between a four-seat crossover and a sleek GT car, the study was said to preview the brand’s new, minimalistic design language and its electrified underpinnings.

Besides Electra, Buick also filed to trademark the name Velite with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in January 2022. This name is already used by two electric models sold exclusively in China: the Velite 6 compact hatchback and Velite 7 subcompact crossover.

It's anyone's guess which name Buick will use for its first electric vehicle in the US, but a battery-powered crossover based on the Ultium architecture can't come soon enough.