By the way of announcing more details and prices of Velite 7 BEV in China, Buick said also that this particular plug-in will be sold directly!

The Buick brand is currently at the forefront of GM's electrification in China and clearly the company seeks new, better ways to address customers' needs.

"In response to customers’ growing demand for online shopping, Buick is launching direct sales for the VELITE 7 to provide the seamless integration of online and offline sales channels. Under the new sales model, customers can check vehicle information, engage in purchase consultation and place an order directly with Buick through the iBuick app."

Buick's approach is not yet 100% direct, like in the case of Tesla, as it still engaged dealers in aftersale services:

"Dealers will maintain their service contacts with vehicle handover and other personalized customer service."

We assume that if the new business model will be more profitable and accepted by the customers, Buick will include more models in direct sales, and possibly other GM brands in China will follow. Who knows, maybe even it will spread globally in some way?

Anyway, this is the first step and we will be looking for more news about the outcome.

Among established manufacturers, also Volkswagen in Europe was switching to a more direct model, although its approach is still closely related to dealers.