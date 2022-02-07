Elon Musk has revolutionized multiple market sectors including aerospace, automotive, and finance. As SpaceX, Tesla, and PayPal have all proven — Musk is capable of radically disrupting industries in ways that surprised even the most astute observer. Is Elon about to turn the world of social media upside down?

Above: Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Flickr: Daniel Oberhaus)

According to Matt Wallace at Benzinga, "There is massive, growing demand for Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, to make his own social media platform. Tweets I have made about it are being met with overwhelming engagement and positive attention."

Elon Musk has already hinted to his 70 million+ Twitter followers that such a platform may be in the works.

Wallace asks, "Will it actually happen? No way to know for sure. But if the already overwhelming demand continues to grow at this pace, then it may be only a matter of time before he pulls the trigger on it."

Furthermore, "With [Elon's] resources and influence, such a platform could quickly become one of the most used in the world. [It] seems almost too good to be true."

In a podcast with Joe Rogan, Musk had once vented about some problems with social media, “Particularly Instagram... [with people faking] they are way better-looking than they really are and they are way happier-seeming than they really are.” He also tweeted, "Just don’t like Facebook. Gives me the willies."

That said, he's an avid user of Twitter. And, although he removed Tesla from Facebook altogether, he went ahead and created a Tesla-specific social media platform, Engage, last year.

As busy as Elon is with Tesla and SpaceX, he's tackling tunnels and AI via The Boring Company and Neuralink. So why not start a social media company? Perhaps someday. We'll have to wait and see.

===

Source: Benzinga