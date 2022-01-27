Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is very serious about education, and he's also known to donate to charity, though we rarely see his good deeds covered by mainstream media. Just this week, we learned that the Elon Musk Foundation awarded over $2.5 million to the Brownsville Independent School District.

The Brownsville district is located in Texas near the southeast tip of the state, not far from the Mexico border and South Padre Island. Musk just donated over $2.4 million to the district in 2021.

The news was first reported yesterday, January 26, 2022, by myRGVNEWS. The donation of $2,533,346, which came in US dollars (not Dogecoin) will be used for technology that will help teachers and students, such as iPads, laptops, desktop computers, and interactive panels. Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent René Gutiérrez shared in a press release:

“This will provide our students the necessary tools to fill in the learning gaps that were felt during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Toward the end of 2020, Musk moved his charitable organization from California to Texas. Early last year, he promised some $30 million in donations to Cameron County, Texas, where the SpaceX Starbase is located. Some $20 million of the funds are for Cameron Country schools.

Musk has made it clear he likes children, and he encourages us to keep having them. As the world is already in the midst of a population collapse, Musk says he's "setting an example," since he recently welcomed another baby into the world.

Virtually every business and organization across the globe has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, schools and health care organizations have arguably felt the impact more than others.

Perhaps we should stop worrying about how many cars each automaker has been able to produce (or not produce), and worry instead about feeding funds to schools and hospitals. Otherwise, we may not need so many cars in the future. At the same time, there are likely already enough gas-powered cars to go around, so focusing on replacing them with EVs is the way forward.