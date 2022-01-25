This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on EVANNEX on January 25, 2022, by Charles Morris

They say things are bigger in Texas—and that certainly holds true for Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory and the giant IDRA Giga Press casting machines that will be used there to stamp body components for Model Y.
Above: A look at the Giga Press (Source: Idra Group)

Tesla put its first Giga Press into operation at the Fremont factory in 2020. Made by the Italian firm Idra, it has a clamping force of 55,000 to 61,000 kilonewtons (5,600 to 6,200 tons of force). The company uses it to produce front and rear underbody castings for Model Y. Tesla has replaced assemblies that consisted of as many as 70 different parts with two or three huge castings, simplifying the manufacturing process and saving tons of money.

Tesla has begun deploying the giant casting machines at its other Gigafactories. Now Tesla-watcher Jeff Roberts (via Electrek) has taken some drone shots at Gigafactory Texas that show another Idra Giga Press being delivered—this is believed to be the fourth Giga Press deployed at the Texas Gig.

See More Tesla Giga Press Coverage:

tesla gigafactory austin giga press Tesla's Giga Texas Gets New Shipment Of Giga Press Machines
tesla 12000ton diecasting compact car Report: Tesla & IDRA Planning Massive Giga Press For Compact Car

Model Y production is expected to start any day now at Gigafactory Texas, and it’s beginning to appear that this will feature both front and rear single-piece castings, perhaps with the new structural battery pack in between.

5-PART DOCUMENTARY

===

This article originally appeared in Charged. Author: Charles Morris. Source: Electrek; Documentary video footage: Idra Group

EVANNEX
By: EVANNEX
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com