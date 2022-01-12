The BMW Group reports 2,521,525 vehicle sales in 2021 (up 8.4% year-over-year), including a new all-time high for the BMW brand: 2,213,795 (up 9.1%), which makes it number one in the global premium segment.

The overall Q4 results and YTD through December stand at:

BMW: 510,727 (down 15.1%) and 2,213,795 (up 9.1%) YTD

MINI: 77,306 (down 8.5%) and 302,144 (up 3.3%) YTD

BMW Group Automotive: 589,301 (down 14.2%) and 2,521,525 (up 8.4%) YTD

Electrification at an all-time high

BMW Group progresses quickly on the path of electrification, delivering 96,741 plug-in electric cars in Q4 (up 26.9% year-over-year), which is a new quarterly high "despite supply bottlenecks."

Also, the plug-in vehicle share improved to a new all-time high of nearly 16.5% in Q4.

BMW and MINI plug-in car sales worldwide – Q4 2021

Impressive are the results for the full year 2021 with 328,316 plug-in electric car sales (up 70.4% year-over-year) and an average share of 13% in the BMW Group volume.

Out of that, 103,855 (or 31.6% of all plug-ins) are all-electric cars. The BEV volume more than doubled year-over-year in 2021 and the group intends to more than double the BEV volume once again in 2022. That means a 200,000+ target.

BMW Group plug-in car sales in 2021:

BEVs : 103,855 and 4.1% share

: and 4.1% share PHEVs : 224,461 and 8.9% share

: and 8.9% share Total plug-ins: 328,316 (up 70.4%) and 13% share (23% in Europe)

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales said:

“Despite supply bottlenecks and the continuing coronavirus pandemic: We achieved a strong sales performance in 2021, thanks to a powerful operational performance and stellar product line-up. Our brands reported numerous all-time best sales results around the globe – spearheaded by the BMW brand, which is number one in the global premium segment. With more than 100,000 fully-electric vehicles sold last year, ramping up electromobility was our clear focus,” “In 2022 we want to continue our profitable growth and we will systematically expand our range of fully-electric vehicles. We have set ourselves particularly ambitious growth targets in this area and aim to more than double our sales of fully-electric vehicles from last year,”

BMW Group notes that its fully electric car sales in Germany more than doubled to 27,248, which combined with 43,842 plug-in hybrids, represents a quarter of all vehicles delivered in Germany - 71,090 or 21.7% of all plug-ins globally.

In China, plug-in car sales increased by 69.6% year-over-year (the volume has not been revealed).

Top BEV models

In late 2021, BMW launched two new all-electric models: the BMW i4 and BMW iX, but the majority of BEV sales fell on the older models:

2021 sales (global):

BMW iX3: 37,939 (about one in ten BMW X3)

including more than 21,000 in China, where the car is produced

(about one in ten BMW X3) including more than 21,000 in China, where the car is produced MINI Cooper SE: 34,851 (up 98.2% year-over-year) or 11.5% of all MINI sales

(one in three MINI 3 door model; MINI family’s highest-volume model)

(up 98.2% year-over-year) or 11.5% of all MINI sales (one in three MINI 3 door model; MINI family’s highest-volume model) BMW i3: 28,216 (up 5.4% year-over-year and ninth year of growth)

(up 5.4% year-over-year and ninth year of growth) other BEVs: 2,849

Total: 103,855

BMW Group future

In 2022, BMW will launch the sporty BMW i4 M50 and BMW iX M60 as well as two new all-electric models - the BMW 7 Series and BMW X1, which will be followed by several more BEVs in the next couple of years:

BMW 7 Series in 2022

BMW X1 in 2022

BMW 5 Series in 2023

the successor to the MINI Countryman

Rolls-Royce Spectre (in Q4 2023)

The plan includes deep electrification of the entire lineup of all brands:

By 2023, the BMW Group will have at least one fully-electric model on the roads in about 90% of its current market segments

Fully-electric vehicles to account for at least 50% of its global sales in 2030

MINI will offer an exclusively all-electric product range by the early 2030

By 2030 all Rolls‑Royce products will be fully electric

Over the next ten years or so, the company plans to release a total of about ten million fully-electric vehicles onto the roads

All future new models from BMW Motorrad in the field of urban mobility will be fully electric

Details: