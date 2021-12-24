Karat Packaging, which describes itself as a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, announced a plan to buy electric trucks.

Specifically, the company would like to expand its fleet of 86 trucks and trailers by 10 Tesla Semis. Karat Packaging provides third-party logistic (3PL) services in California and this is probably where the Semi will be deployed.

The size of this order is not as high as some of the others (some are in three-digits), but it proves that after several years since the presentation of the Tesla Semi (in 2017), and despite the fact that it's still probably at least a year before it will enter series production, the vehicle is still attracting new customers.

We guess that some of the companies announced plans to buy Tesla Semi also as a marketing tool, so the exact timeline of Tesla Semi market launch might be not that important for them.

Alan Yu, chairman and chief executive officer said:

“We are excited to incorporate alternative-fuel trucks into our fleet. This purchase represents our commitment to continue investing in environmentally friendly solutions. Adding to Karat Packaging’s competitive advantage and the Company’s distinguishing characteristics, we are pleased to offer additional 3PL services to new and existing customers, particularly during the current supply chain environment.”

When originally announced, Tesla promised that the Semi will have a range of 300 or 500 miles on a single charge.

Tesla Semi specs:

Range – 300 or 500 miles (483 or 804 km)



Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile

Less than 2 kWh / mile Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80,000 lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 60 mph

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.