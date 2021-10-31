General Motors has announced many of the GMC Hummer EV’s specs, like its power, torque, acceleration, off-road features and some gadgets, but no official range rating yet. Company officials did say the Hummer will be able to do at least 350 miles on one charge, but a recent discovery by a Hummer Chat forum member brings that into question.

BahamaTodd updated his MyChevrolet app to version 5.7.0 and then he went into the Energy Assist menu where he found the maximum range for three GM electric vehicles (Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV and the new electric Hummer) with their batteries charged all the way. The range figures mentioned in the app for the two Bolt models coincide with the official EPA rating.

However, for the Hummer, it is a bit less than what the manufacturer says it expects the vehicle to do - 334 miles (537 km) compared to the 350 miles (563 km) that GMC has officially stated is its range goal for the model. It could be that company officials were referring to other versions of the Hummer EV, not the top of the range tri-motor model, which will have the worst range out of all model variants.

The app lists the range for the GMC Hummer EV pickup model. We’re not sure if GM accidentally added this to the app, even though it has not officially announced the EPA range for the vehicle, or if the number is purely a placeholder until the manufacturer gets its official range rating.

GMC will sell the Hummer EV in two body styles and with up to 1,000 horsepower, it will be powered by GM’s new Ultium batteries (capacity not announced yet, but it should be around 200 kWh), it will run on an 800-volt electric architecture that will enable to to charge at speeds up to 350 kW. At first, only the $112,595 Edition 1 model was offered and deliveries of those vehicles are expected to start this fall.