Back to the Future with Porsche Taycan? Well, it's not yet possible, but the required power level of 1.21 gigawatts was recently reached by Electrify America And IONITY charging networks.

Porsche celebrates the rollout of both networks, which are related to the Volkswagen Group, with a video that commemorates also the Back to the Future and DeLorean time machine.

"Not so long ago, harnessing 1.21 gigawatts meant a trip Back to the Future. Today, harnessing 1.21 gigawatts is a little less fraught and a lot more practical, being contained within a rapidly expanding network of chargers readily available to the Porsche Taycan." "Between the Electrify America and the European Ionity charging network, 1.21 gigawatts of combined power has been exceeded for the first time – led by the rapid expansion of both networks – representing the largest DC fast charger network in the United States and Europe respectively."

The Electrify America network in the U.S. currently has 670 stations, while IONITY has about 372 stations. The combined number of individual fast chargers stands at over 4,800. Most of them are capable of charging at up to 350 kW.

In the case of Porsche Taycan, fast-charging is possible at a peak of about 270 kW (if using an 800 V charger). According to the manufacturer, recharging from 5% to 80% state of charge takes about 22 minutes. It's one of the best results on the market.

Both networks are now ready for Plug-and-Charge system and the Porsche Taycan is one of the first models that supports this feature. Porsche offers its electric cars with a free, fast charging package for the first three years of ownership.

"Additionally, with Plug-and-Charge – second only to Mr Fusion for convenience – the user simply plugs-in and charging starts automatically, just as the name suggests. Porsche provides Taycan owners with 30 minutes of free charging for the first three years of ownership. Finally, the built-in Charging Planner makes locating stations less onerous than trying to coincide your charging needs with a bolt of lightning."

