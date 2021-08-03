The popular XPeng G3 compact SUV has been ranked top in quality in the compact battery-powered electric vehicle segment, based on owner experience, according to J.D. Power in its 2021 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study.

With this designation, the XPeng G3 has become the first model to obtain the top rating in this segment from a new car manufacturer in China, surpassing all other models from more establishes brands in its customer satisfaction rating in specific areas, including driving experience, infotainment systems, and seating.

From Xpeng Motors:

The G3’s rating reflects consumer recognition of its quality and intelligence. It obtained the highest total score of 92.2% among electric vehicles in China’s New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP) safety test; and top G (good) scores in occupant safety, pedestrian safety, and vehicle auxiliary safety in the Chinese Insurance Automotive Safety Index (CIASI) crash test.

Equipped with XPILOT 2.5, the G3 has the strongest autonomous driving assistance system in its class, with its auto parking feature, ranked top by i-VISTA in 2020. Supported by XPeng’s in-house developed intelligent in-car operating system Xmart OS, the utilization rate of the AI-powered voice assistant exceeds 99%. The G3 has received 15 major firmware OTA upgrades since its launch, adding 55 new functions as of March 31, 2021.

Since its launch in December of 2018, the G3 has become the second best-selling pure electric SUV in its class in China for more than two years running. In the first quarter of 2021, the G3 had the highest number of insurance registration numbers among A-class pure electric SUVs in China.

We recently covered the announcement of the G3’s mid-phase facelift version G3i, which was introduced a few weeks ago in China. Deliveries for the new G3i are scheduled to begin this September.

The J.D. Power study, now in its third year, measures new-vehicle quality by examining design-related and defects/malfunctions problems experienced by New Energy Vehicles (NEV) owners in China within the first two to six months of ownership. New-vehicle quality is determined by the number of problems cited per 100 vehicles (PP100).

Specific diagnostic questions include 236 problem symptoms across 10 categories: features/controls/displays; exterior; interior; infotainment system; seats; driving experience; driving assistance; powertrain; climate controls and battery/charging.

The study is based on responses from 3,976 vehicle owners who purchased their vehicles between September 2020 and March 2021. The study includes 50 models from 28 different brands, among which 32 models have sufficient samples. The study was conducted from March through May 2021 in 53 cities across China.