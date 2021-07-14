By the way of announcing the NEW AUTO strategy through 2030, the Volkswagen Group has revealed also a third potential gigafactory investment in Europe.

The company would like to establish (together with partners) a total of six lithium-ion battery cell plants in Europe with a total output of about 240 GWh annually, which means 40 GWh per plant on average.

After a project in Skellefteå, Sweden (with Northvolt) and in Salzgitter, Germany (with Gotion High-Tech), it's time for Spain, where a new battery gigafactory would support planned local electric car production (mostly by SEAT/Cupra).

The project is not yet confirmed, but the Volkswagen Group together with an undisclosed partner would like to reach an output of 40 GWh by the end of 2030.

"As a third location, Volkswagen Group intends to make Spain a strategic pillar of its electric campaign and is considering to establish the entire value chain of electric cars in that country. As part of a larger transformation program, the localization would secure supply for the planned BEV production in Spain. Volkswagen Group verifies the option for a giga factory together with a strategic partner. In its final expansion stage at the end of the decade, the plant is intended to have a yearly capacity of 40 GWh hours."

One more interesting thing is that the Volkswagen Group will launch in Spain a new family of small electric cars (Volkswagen's triplet successors, we guess) starting in 2025. Those electric cars will also use batteries from the new gigafactory.