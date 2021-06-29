In May, new passenger car registrations in Germany amounted to 230,635 (up 37% year-over-year), but a bigger change is happening in the plug-in segment.

The number of passenger plug-in car registrations increased 338% year-over-year to over 54,000, which represents 23.4% of the entire market.

Interestingly, all-electric cars expanded faster than plug-in hybrids, and maybe once again will become popular in the near future.

Results by type:

BEVs: 26,786 – up 380% at 11.6% market share

– up 380% at 11.6% market share PHEVs: 27,222 – up 303% at 11.8% market share

– up 303% at 11.8% market share Total: 54,008 – up 338% at 23.4% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – May 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 247,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, which is 209% more than a year ago.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 115,296 – up 219% at 10.3% market share

– up 219% at 10.3% market share PHEVs: 132,257 – up 241% at 11.8% market share

– up 241% at 11.8% market share Total: 247,553 – up 230% at 22.2% market share

Sales of brands/models

In terms of volume, Volkswagen continues to sell the highest number of plug-in electric cars (well over 10,000), and four other German brands (Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz) fills the top four.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (at least 1,000) were:

Volkswagen: 10,686 - 6,383 BEVs and 4,303 PHEVs

- 6,383 BEVs and 4,303 PHEVs Audi: 4,641 - 1,017 BEVs and 3,624 PHEVs

- 1,017 BEVs and 3,624 PHEVs BMW: 4,112 - 1,240 BEVs and 2,872 PHEVs

- 1,240 BEVs and 2,872 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 4,016 - 590 BEVs and 3,426 PHEVs

- 590 BEVs and 3,426 PHEVs SEAT: 3,469 - 450 BEVs and 3,019 PHEVs

- 450 BEVs and 3,019 PHEVs Skoda: 3,416 - 1,934 BEVs and 1,482 PHEVs

- 1,934 BEVs and 1,482 PHEVs Tesla: 2,744 - 2,744 BEVs

- 2,744 BEVs Renault: 2,494 - 2,106 BEVs and 388 PHEVs

- 2,106 BEVs and 388 PHEVs smart: 2,200 - 2,200 BEVs

- 2,200 BEVs Opel: 2,144 - 1,695 BEVs and 449 PHEVs

- 1,695 BEVs and 449 PHEVs Hyundai: 2,089 - 1,265 BEVs and 824 PHEVs

- 1,265 BEVs and 824 PHEVs Ford: 2,041 - 190 BEVs and 1,851 PHEVs

- 190 BEVs and 1,851 PHEVs Kia: 1,707 - 748 BEVs and 959 PHEVs

- 748 BEVs and 959 PHEVs Volvo: 1,352 - 99 BEVs and 1,253 PHEVs

- 99 BEVs and 1,253 PHEVs Peugeot: 1,183 - 836 BEVs and 347 PHEVs

The top-selling plug-in model appears to be again the Volkswagen e-up! with 2,819 registrations, but the Tesla Model 3 also noted a very high result - 2,744. The third most popular was Volkswagen ID.3 (2,252), while the ID.4 was at 1,277 (behind Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,646). We also saw the first 175 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

