The most prestigious and opulent automaker in the world has finally confirmed that it’s developing an EV. The all-new luxury vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes didn’t reveal a launch date for the upcoming EV, but said:

"Electrification fits perfect with Rolls-Royce -- it's torquey, it's super-silent," he said. "We are not known for roaring loud engines and exhaust noises whatsoever, and that is a big benefit.”

BMW, Rolls-Royce’s parent company, applied for a trademark on the Silent Shadow name last year. The name likely spawns from the Silver Shadow model that Rolls-Royce produced from 1965 to 1980.

Earlier this year we reported that the Silent Shadow won’t be a current Rolls-Royce model simply converted to electric, the EV will be its own unique model. The source of the report also said the Silent Shadow will ride on the Phantom’s platform (likely a modified version to support the weight of the battery pack) and will be developed alongside the BMW i7 electric sedan.

We can only speculate on battery pack information, but the capacity should exceed 100 kWh because the Silent Shadow will probably be a very large sedan like the Phantom. We think it could be 120 kWh, the capacity that the BMW i7 might have, along with a driving range in the area of 400 miles (644 km).

Rolls-Royces are powered by large twin-turbo V-12 engines derived from BMW. The one in the Phantom produces 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque (900 Nm). The Silent Shadow should make more power than that. If the BMW i7 is expected to produce 640 hp, the Silent Shadow should have a similar output.

Electric motor power delivery is very quiet, smooth, and has plenty of low-end torque, something Rolls-Royce owners will enjoy. In addition, Rolls-Royce owners (or their chauffeurs) won’t have to go to the gas station anymore and worry about regular folk asking what they do for a living or how much it costs to fill the tank.