Electric station wagons will probably take a while before they are a thing. So far, most EVs are sedans or crossovers and SUVs apart from the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. If there is a wagon that would make sense, it would be the A6 Avant E-Tron, based on the concept presented at Auto Shanghai 2021. The rendering artist @Theottle showed us what it could look like.

Gallery: An Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Could Look Just Like This One

4 Photos

Unlike the EQS SW X-Tomi Design presented a while ago, the A6 traditionally has a sedan and a station wagon in its lineup. This is why @Theottle’s work may give us more than just a realistic perspective on what the car could be: it gives us hope to eventually see one of these in the streets.

The A6 introduced the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) Audi and Porsche developed for future EVs. It will be modular, like the MEB, and suitable for cars from the B-segment (subcompact) up to the D-segment (large vehicles). The concept presents a 100 kWh battery pack that offers 700 km of range under the WLTP cycle. However, the platform can accommodate larger battery packs if necessary.

With an 800V architecture – similar to that of the Taycan and its Audi E-Tron GT cousin (the J1 Performance Platform) – it could charge at speeds of up to 270 kW, which means it could get 300 km (186.4 mi) of range back in just ten minutes.

If the station wagon is given the same powertrain the concept EV has, it will count on 350 kW (469 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) delivered by its four wheels. The body would also have similar dimensions. The A6 E-Tron is 4.96 meters long (195.2 inches), 1.44 m (56.7 in) tall, and 1.96 m (77.1 in) wide. Audi did not inform its wheelbase, but the relatively short overhangs tell us it must be similar to that of the Mercedes-Benz EQS: around 3 m (118.1 in).

When the first PPE vehicle is put for sale by the second half of 2022, we know we will see this elegant liftback or something very similar in Audi dealerships. Ask the company to follow Porsche’s example with the Taycan and make @Theottle’s rendering something more real for EV fans to crave.