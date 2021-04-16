Not long after unveiling the first Lordstown Endurance Beta prototypes, the company released images of several units, each with different appearances.

They were sent for testing to "#Workforit", which sounds quite appropriate, as the unusual quad in-wheel motor system really needs to be proven in the final product before series production.

The power output of the four Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance is about 440 kW total.

"This morning, three of our Endurance Betas were sent to #Workforit - they are on the road headed to our testing facility."

The specs shown on the website say that the 109 kWh will translate into more than 250 miles (402 km) of EPA range.

We guess that it should be enough for many applications, but only time will tell whether fleets will find it useful.

Lordstown Endurance specs (Design specs):