Global passenger plug-in electric car sales more than doubled year-over-year (for the fifth time in a row) in February 2021.

According to EV Sales Blog, almost 270,000 plug-ins were registered (up 136% year-over-year).

The all-electric cars slightly outperformed the overall plug-in hybrid market, with 173,000 sales (up 139% year-over-year and 64% share).

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – February 2021

After the first two months of 2021, more than 592,000 passenger plug-in electric cars were sold, which stands for about 4.6% of the total global market (3% falls on all-electric cars).

Model rank

The top-selling model in February is the Tesla Model 3, estimated at 28,000, followed by - no surprise here - Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV (over 20,000) and a strong third place showing for the Tesla Model Y at an estimated 14,000. No other model was able to reach five-digits.

Several out of the top models for the month and year-to-date are Chinese, and most of all in the top 20 are all-electric.

The top-selling models:

One of the best-selling models in February was the Ford Mustang Mach-E with some 4,023 units, just behind the all-electric version of the BYD Han.

Interestingly, Volvo has put two plug-in hybrids (XC60 and XC40) in the top, both close to 4,000 in February.

After the first two months of 2021, the advantage of Hong Guang MINI EV over Tesla Model 3 is still noticeable (over 7,000).

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

Tesla delivered a significant number of cars in February (estimated at more than 42,600) and is now significantly ahead of the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (59,922), followed by BMW (37,218) and BYD (30,094).

A total of eight brands exceeded 20,000 and 16 exceeded 10,000 units so far this year:

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.