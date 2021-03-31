How many all-electric Semis will Tesla produce in 2021 and beyond? There are still few details when it comes to two of Tesla's most sought-after projects, and they're both trucks. Tesla plans to officially launch its Semi and Cybertruck this year. While the Cybertruck will be manufactured at Tesla's new factory in Texas, the Semi will be produced near the company's original Gigafactory in Nevada.

In 2020, Tesla acquired a building in a Nevada industrial park. The facility is reportedly over 500,000 square feet. Electrek says reliable sources have confirmed that it's the location of an upcoming "low-volume" Tesla Semi production line. The building is located at 550 Milan Drive, Sparks, Nevada. It's adjacent to a Tesla-owned warehouse.

According to sources with information about the matter, Tesla is currently building the Tesla Semi production line in a building in Nevada. The sources told Electrek that the plan is to manufacture five Tesla Semi trucks per week. While that may not seem like much, based on a simple survey provided by Electrek, it could end up being more than some folks anticipated. The majority of respondents said Tesla will produce less than 50 Semis in 2021.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made some recent Twitter comments related to the Semi. More specifically, he talked about the project being battery constrained, which comes as no surprise as that's become the case with many EVs. However, now we have a better idea of how many Semis Tesla plans to build, at least initially.

Eventually, Tesla will move to higher volume Semi production at its new factory in Austin, Texas, often referred to as Giga Austin. However, Electrek points out that Tesla will have to ramp up battery production in Texas first.

How many Tesla Semis do you think the automaker will manufacture in 2021? Let us know in the comment section below.