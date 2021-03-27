Jeep is building a charging network for its electrified models, but it’s a little different. Called the Jeep 4xe Charging Network, the Jeep-branded charging stations will be built at or near the trailheads of Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails over the next year. Electrify America is partnering with Jeep to build the charging network.

Moab (UT), the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines (CA), and Big Bear (CA) will be the first off-road sites to get the charging stations this Spring. More locations are planned to be operational by the end of the year, Jeep will announce those locations at a later date. Owners of the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid can take advantage of the charging stations. There will also be an all-electric version of the Wrangler down the line and other Jeep models will soon be electrified.

“Electrification opens a new chapter in the Jeep brand story, and it brings an entirely new level of excitement and enjoyment to our enthusiastic owners,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer. “Key to making Jeep brand the greenest SUV brand is assuring our owners can enjoy the benefits of electric propulsion wherever they go, including the most iconic off-road trails in the country.”

Gallery: Jeep 4xe Charging Stations

9 Photos

Electrify America will also provide a custom mobile app that will unlock free charging for Jeep 4xe owners. The app allows owners to start and monitor charging.

“It is our goal to provide electric vehicle drivers with the freedom to get to where they want to go — whether it be on a highway or off-road — and we look forward to bringing Jeep enthusiasts along on the journey,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America.

It’s important to note that the charging stations will have Level 2 chargers, which aren’t that fast, but that’s okay because the Wrangler 4xe has a small 17-kWh battery pack that can fully charge in two hours with a Level 2 charger. Once fully charged, the plug-in hybrid off-roader can travel up to 21 miles on all-electric energy.

The 2.0-liter turbo-four engine and electric motor provide good power: 375 horsepower and an impressive 470 lb-ft of torque. The 4xe can hit 60 mph in 6 seconds. Pricing is a little high. The base Sahara 4xe model starts at $47,995 and the Rubicon 4xe starts at $51,940. The range-topping High Altitude 4xe takes the starting price to $53,815.