Two new, short videos of a white Tesla Semi spotted at the Tesla's test track behind the Fremont plant in California, emerged today.

According to the description posted by Chris Nguyen, the videos were recorded on March 5, 2021. Unfortunately, there were some issues with the drone so the videos are very short and from a distance.

"I spotted the Tesla Semi on their Test Track behind their factory in Fremont on 3/5/21. The lead car is a Model Y. Sorry for the short video, I was experiencing issues with my drone."

The car in front of the Semi is a Tesla Model Y. It seems that there is an operator with a rear-facing camera that is recording the Semi.

Manufacturers usually record new vehicles prior to market launch to prepare promotional videos. If that's the case, the launch of the Semi must be near.

According to the rumors, the pilot production is expected in July, while the series production of the day cab version might start as soon as in August.

The rumored projected production at 2,500 this year is really ambitious. Next year it might increase to 10,000.

According to Tesla's Elon Musk, the Semi might have a range of up to 1,000 km (620 Miles), but the initial targets were 300 or 500 miles (483 or 804 km).

