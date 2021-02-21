The Tesla Supercharging network is considered as one of the best fast-charging solution- for long-distance travel, but it might be powerless... because of ICEing (blocking of the charging stalls by conventional, non-rechargeable vehicles).

Anshuman Chhabra, a Tesla Model X driver, recently reported an unfortunate event at a Supercharging station in the town of Canmore in Alberta, Canada, where all the charging spots were blocked!

There was no single free spot for the Tesla EV to charge because all were occupied by conventional cars. The entire station turned out to be ICEd.

Sometimes one or a few stalls are ICEd, but the entire station sounds almost like an intentional action. We don't know the details, but maybe general parking spaces were lacking so the ICE drivers decided to violate the rules and turn an expensive charging station into ordinary parking. Anyway, it's wrong.

In the case of Anshuman Chhabra, it took 30 minutes of waiting until some of the cars finally left.

We guess that Tesla should introduce a special button for this in its infotainment system: Report an ICEd Supercharger, which would then semi-automatically call for appropriate action.

As Teslarati points out, in some jurisdictions, there are already penalties imposed for ICEing. A great example of that is Colorado and its HB19-1298 Electric Motor Vehicle Charging Station Parking bill.