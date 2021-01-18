This Chinese EV Tested In Germany Reminds Us Why Crash Safety Matters

You do not have to understand a word of German to fully comprehend this ADAC video’s message. It presents potential customers of the SUDA SA01 all reasons not to buy it. This affordable car from China would cost German customers only €10,390 after incentives – or €19,390 without them. That’s $12,546 under the current rate exchange. If you like bargains, the Suda SA01 is not one of them, rest assured.

Framed under a low-volume law in Germany, the Suda SA01 does not have to pass any crash tests to get certified. It is cheap because it does not present airbags, ESP, or ABS. If it at least had a decent structure, it would not be so frightening, as you will have the chance to confirm just by checking the footage.

After an offset crash, the SA01 was in terrible condition. It’s A-pillar on the left side deformed, and so did the door, which seems to open in the part that gets in touch with that body structure. Pay close attention to the technicians trying to retrieve the dummy before you continue reading.

If you did that, you must have seen it was necessary to get firefighters’ help to open the door. Inside, the steering column collapsed, and the dummy hit the steering wheel. If a real person drove the car, their chances of surviving would be minimal.

You must have probably seen at the beginning of the video that the car seems to drift. That would be cool if it were intentional. In fact, the professional driver at the wheel of the Suda SA01 was trying to keep it under control. He intended to evaluate how well this Chinese EV brakes and steers.

Although we do not have to tell you the results, it is interesting to know the numbers. Weighing 1,400 kg, the 4.42-meter long sedan took 41.8 meters to completely stop from 100 km/h. Similar vehicles should stop at around 30 m to 35 m. That could be the difference between escaping an accident and having a severe one.

In ADAC’s evasive test, the Suda's rear tried to overcome the driver at 70 km/h. Its competitors regularly pass the test at around 95 km/h because they have ESP.

As ADAC makes sure to mention, there are very good Chinese cars for sale in Germany, such as the MG ZS EV and the Aiways U5, so this is not a matter of where the car comes from. It relates to the equipment these cars offer and the tests they need to pass. Make sure you check them before you choose your new vehicle.