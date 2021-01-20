BYD sold 27,594 plug-in electric cars in China last month (up 157% year-over-year), which is its best result since March 2019 and one of the best in history.

The recovery continues at a decent rate, thanks to the BYD Han model, which noted more than 12,000 sales of BEV and PHEV versions. Cumulatively, more than 40,000 Han were already delivered. Unfortunately, the company is struggling with the ramp-up of BYD Blade Battery, which reportedly will delay the launch of other models like the new Tang BEV, D1 and all-new e9.

High momentum should allow BYD to finally start selling more plug-ins than it its best years: 2018 and 2019.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – December 2020

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 19,482 ( up 145% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 8,112 (up 192% year-over-year)

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – 2020

In 2020 the company has sold in China 179,052 plugs-in (down 18% year-over-year):

BEVs: 130,968 ( down 11% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 48,084 ( down 33% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 179,052 (down 18% year-over-year)

Over the past 8 years, BYD has delivered in China over 900,000 passenger plug-in cars.

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

Qin BEV (Qin and Qin Pro) – 4,446 (48,241 YTD)

– 4,446 (48,241 YTD) Han BEV - 9,007 (28,773 YTD)

- 9,007 (28,773 YTD) Tang PHEV – 3,468 (21,225 YTD)

– 3,468 (21,225 YTD) e2 - 2,296 (19,616 YTD)

- 2,296 (19,616 YTD) Yuan BEV – 1,062 (16,074 YTD)

– 1,062 (16,074 YTD) Han PHEV - 3,082 (11,783 YTD)

- 3,082 (11,783 YTD) Song BEV – 1,044 (10,832 YTD)

– 1,044 (10,832 YTD) Song PHEV – 864 (8,390 YTD)

– 864 (8,390 YTD) Qin PHEV – 294 (4,704 YTD)

– 294 (4,704 YTD) e3 - 257 (2,820 YTD)

- 257 (2,820 YTD) Song MAX PHEV - 404 (1,982 YTD)

- 404 (1,982 YTD) e1 - 220 (1,771 YTD)

- 220 (1,771 YTD) Tang BEV - 150 (1,537 YTD)

- 150 (1,537 YTD) BYD D1 - 1000 (1,201 YTD)

Besides plug-in cars, BYD has delivered in December also 1,247 commercial electric vehicles (down 48% year-over-year), including 1,004 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales amounted to 28,841 (up 120% year-over-year) last month and 189,689 (down 17% year-over-year) in 2020.