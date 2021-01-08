It seems that within several months, the construction of the buildings should be complete.
Thanks to the Ray Noneya channel, we can check the construction progress of the Ultium Cells LLC battery manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio (a joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem).
As of January 5, 2021, it seems that roughly half of the construction work is already done. Surely, there is a lot to do, but we would not be surprised if the building is complete within several months.
Then, the company will install manufacturing equipment and should be ready to start production on schedule in 2022.
As we know, the initial target is to produce 30 GWh of lithium-ion cells annually. Batteries from this facility will be used in various new GM models, as well as in Ultium-based EVs from other brands - like Honda and Acura, according to rumors.
Here is how it might look:
Ultium Cells LLC in brief:
- General Motors and LG Chem joint venture (50/50)
- manufacturing of lithium-ion cell for electric vehicles
- $2.3 billion investment and more than 1,100 new jobs
- plant located in Lordstown, Ohio
- target manufacturing capacity of 30 GWh annually (with an option for further expansion)
- groundbreaking in May 2020
- production to start from 2022
