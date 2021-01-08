Thanks to the Ray Noneya channel, we can check the construction progress of the Ultium Cells LLC battery manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio (a joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem).

As of January 5, 2021, it seems that roughly half of the construction work is already done. Surely, there is a lot to do, but we would not be surprised if the building is complete within several months.

Then, the company will install manufacturing equipment and should be ready to start production on schedule in 2022.

Ultium Cells plant - 20201128 (source: Ray Noneya)

Ultium Cells plant - 20201128 (source: Ray Noneya)

As we know, the initial target is to produce 30 GWh of lithium-ion cells annually. Batteries from this facility will be used in various new GM models, as well as in Ultium-based EVs from other brands - like Honda and Acura, according to rumors.

Here is how it might look:

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: