Renault Twingo's product manager Laure Grégoire, revealed recently that the company's ambition is to achieve a 30% share of Renault Twingo Z.E. sales out of the total Twingo volume.

The assumption was made knowing that half of Twingo sales fall on France. We guess that France will become the top market also for the electric version.

In 2019, Renault sold nearly 87,000 Twingo in Europe and the 2018 result was very similar, so we guess that it's a stable level. If 30% of this will turn out to be electric, the Twingo Z.E. would exceed 26,000 annually (or over 2,000 a month).

For comparison, the Renault ZOE is at almost 76,000 in the past ten months, which means it has a chance to exceed 90,000 (average of over 7,500 a month).

In October, some 755 Twingo Z.E. were registered (including 678 in France), although the manufacturer so far announced 99 sales in its preliminary report.

The Twingo Z.E. is an entry-level proposition for European cities. A 22 kWh battery provides an "adequate" WLTP range of 190 km (118 miles), which turns into 270 km (168 miles) in the case of WLTP City.

A strong point of the Twingo Z.E. is its 22 kW three-phase charging capability, as it allows to charge in around one hour using 22 kW AC charging points - relatively popular in Europe.

Renault Twingo Z.E. specs: