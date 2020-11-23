It might be 25,000 annually, considering Twingo sales results from the past two years.
Renault Twingo's product manager Laure Grégoire, revealed recently that the company's ambition is to achieve a 30% share of Renault Twingo Z.E. sales out of the total Twingo volume.
The assumption was made knowing that half of Twingo sales fall on France. We guess that France will become the top market also for the electric version.
In 2019, Renault sold nearly 87,000 Twingo in Europe and the 2018 result was very similar, so we guess that it's a stable level. If 30% of this will turn out to be electric, the Twingo Z.E. would exceed 26,000 annually (or over 2,000 a month).
For comparison, the Renault ZOE is at almost 76,000 in the past ten months, which means it has a chance to exceed 90,000 (average of over 7,500 a month).
In October, some 755 Twingo Z.E. were registered (including 678 in France), although the manufacturer so far announced 99 sales in its preliminary report.
The Twingo Z.E. is an entry-level proposition for European cities. A 22 kWh battery provides an "adequate" WLTP range of 190 km (118 miles), which turns into 270 km (168 miles) in the case of WLTP City.
A strong point of the Twingo Z.E. is its 22 kW three-phase charging capability, as it allows to charge in around one hour using 22 kW AC charging points - relatively popular in Europe.
Gallery: 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E.
Renault Twingo Z.E. specs:
- Range
WLTP: 190 km (118 miles); in winter expected 110 km (68 miles)
WLTP (city): 270 km (168 miles)
- 22 kWh battery (21.3 kWh net usable)
liquid-cooled, LG Chem cells, pack weight of 165 kg, 400 V system
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 4.0 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.9 seconds
- top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)
- rear-wheel drive
- peak system output of 60 kW and 160 Nm of torque
Renault R80 electric motor - synchronous with rotor coil - produced in Cléon in western France
- AC charging (on-board): up to 22 kW (three-phase) or 7.4 kW single-phase
full recharge (0-100%) at 7.4 kW in 4 hours
0-80% recharge at 22 kW in 63 minutes
- trunk capacity: 240 L
- curb weight from 1,112 to 1,178 kg
Source: Automobile-Propre
