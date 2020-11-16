Here is an alpha prototype of the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup, seen in a parking lot by EV Resource channel in autumn scenery.

It looks pretty cool - conventional, but different. Certainly, it will not be the most flashy EV pickup, like the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV, or Rivian R1T, as Lordstown Motors targets commercial fleets.

The second video below is the official one. It teases the all-wheel drive, skateboard chassis with four in-wheel motors that the company intends to produce in-house (in partnership with Elaphe).

Only time will tell whether it's really a better solution compared to on-board motors used by basically everybody else.

In the case of Lordstown Endurance, the system output will be 600 hp (roughly 440 kW) - enough for 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds (without payload). The target top speed is 80 mph (128 km/h).

The battery pack of an undisclosed capacity is installed between the axles so the company has a lot of freedom to design the truck in a way to maximize its utility.