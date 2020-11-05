Pride Group Enterprises (PGE), engaged in equipment rental, leasing, logistics and sales in the U.S. and Canada, announced a reservation placement for 150 Tesla Semi.

Moreover, the company hinted an option to increase the number to 500 units, which would be one of the largest orders for the Semi.

Sam Johal, Pride Group Enterprises CEO said:

"With support from one of our long-term financial partners, Hitachi Capital, we are very excited to bring this innovative product to our strong customer base, helping forge a new path in clean transportation. We believe that electrification is the way of the future as we work together across multiple industries to reduce our carbon footprint. As well, we have the option to increase our order as we gauge customer acceptance of this new technology."

Tesla intends to finally start production of the Semi in 2021 (the vehicle was unveiled in 2017 and originally planned for 2019), but as of today, it is not yet assigned to any particular plant (Gigafactory Texas is the probable location).

Tesla's all-electric Class 8 trucks were promised to offer 300 or 500 miles (483 or 804 km) of range on a single charge, which would be quite a unique product on the market. Most of the other trucks are usually limited to 100-200 miles.

