The first phase might be completed in May 2021.
The Tesla Giga Austin (known also as the Terafactory) project in Texas was started on July 17, 2020, when rough grading began. As it turns out, the first phase of the plant might be completed in less than a year.
The latest and the biggest Tesla gigafactory site is progressing at full speed, called 'The Speed of Elon', to be partially ready as early as May 1, 2021, according to Tesla's presentation: "First substantial completion - May 1, 2021"!
The company recently acquired more land, but as you can see on Joe Tegtmeyer's images below, it has more than enough for a few gigafactories anyway. It suggests that the Texas location will be used for multiple future projects.
The foundation work enters another stage:
And here we have two more videos from late September:
Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas:
- started on July 17, 2020, and announced on July 23, 2020
- Semi: in development. To be launched in 2021 in Texas (according to Q2 call)
- Cybertruck: in development, unveiled in late 2019, production from late 2021
- Model Y/Model 3: an additional production site in the U.S.
2,481 acres of land (2,100 acres initially plus additional 381 acres acquired in September 2020)
Source: Biz Journals, via Teslarati
