The Tesla Giga Austin (known also as the Terafactory) project in Texas was started on July 17, 2020, when rough grading began. As it turns out, the first phase of the plant might be completed in less than a year.

The latest and the biggest Tesla gigafactory site is progressing at full speed, called 'The Speed of Elon', to be partially ready as early as May 1, 2021, according to Tesla's presentation: "First substantial completion - May 1, 2021"!

The company recently acquired more land, but as you can see on Joe Tegtmeyer's images below, it has more than enough for a few gigafactories anyway. It suggests that the Texas location will be used for multiple future projects.

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer) Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer)

The foundation work enters another stage:

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer) Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer)

And here we have two more videos from late September:

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas:

