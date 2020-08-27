Getting back from the dead will not be enough for Aptera. The company will have to prove it can sustainably keep among us not only by delivering its first cars but also by selling them in good numbers. The company executives know that it will take some convincing efforts, and one of them is in the video above. If you want an Aptera and are concerned about servicing it, the manufacturer ensures anyone will be able to do that.

The video starts by saying EVs are more reliable than combustion-engined cars by nature. They have much fewer parts to worry about. But Aptera admits that may eventually be necessary. When it is, the company plans to offer mobile service units – just like Tesla already does.

Since these vans will not be available everywhere the company plans to sell its EVs, Aptera also committed to do all service and build information available to local shops. We wonder if it would also allow DIY owners to have access to these manuals. Aptera promises it will ship any part that is needed in 24 hours.

Aptera calls this service approach "Right To Repair," and it includes vehicles that are still under warranty. That implies the warranty terms will be really flexible. After all, how can the company ensure it will pay for a defective part if it has no control over how the car was serviced? Was it even faulty?

Our impression is that Aptera will try to make sure these cars will not need repairs that often. They have composite bodies (which do not rust), and a simplified drive train. Aptera wants them to last as much (or more) than Land Rover Defenders, through decades to come.

With its composite body, that will require massive engineering efforts, and it is not for sure they will pay off.

The idea of keeping a clean car running is very attractive to anyone concerned with natural resources consumption, like future Riversimple customers. If Aptera can accomplish these goals, its resurrection may turn into a welcome miracle for Mother Earth.