It will go up to 60 km (37 miles) in all-electric mode (NEDC - most likely)
Buick announced that later in July 2020 it will introduce on the Chinese market a new plug-in model, the plug-in hybrid Buick Velite 6 PHEV.
It will be equipped with Buick eMotion electric drive technology and offer up to 60 km (37 miles) of all-electric range and up to 780 km (485 miles) of the total range, most likely in the optimistic NEDC test cycle.
The battery pack seems to be supplied by LG, so we assume LG Chem cells and LG pack:
More details about the Velite 6 PHEV will be revealed closer to its launch.
In China, Buick operates under the SAIC-GM (50/50 joint venture between GM with SAIC), and offers currently:
- Velite 5 extended-range electric vehicle (related to Chevrolet Volt)
- Velite 6 and Velite 6 Plus (BEVs)
- announced recently Velite 6 PHEV
- Velite 7 (BEV)
According to a separate release, GM is accelerating its rollout of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in China and already exceeded its plan for 10 models between 2016 and 2020 across all brands.
Other models are:
- Chevrolet Menlo EV (see info here) - Chevrolet's first all-electric model in China
- Cadillac - Cadillac CT6 PHEV introduced several years ago
- Baojun EVs - including E100, E200 and the latest Baojun E300/E300 Plus
the brand operates under SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors)
- Wuling EVs - Rong Guang electric minivan and Hong Guang MINI EV
the brand operates under SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors)
Buick to Introduce VELITE 6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle in China
2020-07-03
SHANGHAI – Buick today announced that it is adding the VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to its new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio in China. The model is expected to be launched this month.
The VELITE 6 PHEV will be powered by Buick eMotion electric drive technology that leverages GM’s global electrification expertise. It will provide up to 780 kilometers of total driving range, including 60 kilometers of range powered purely by electricity, while delivering a quiet and smooth driving experience with seamless power shift.
“Leveraging cutting-edge plug-in hybrid technology, the VELITE 6 will offer no compromises in vehicle performance or driving range, making it an ideal option for both daily commuting and long-distance travelling,” said Molly Peck, executive director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM.
She added, “With this newest entry, Buick’s NEV family will expand further to meet the needs of those looking for a high-quality green product from a brand they can trust.”
The VELITE 6 PHEV’s electric propulsion system will feature high-performance dual motors complemented by a high-performance LG lithium battery pack and a dedicated 1.5L four-cylinder engine for hybrid systems. The addition of an intelligent electronic continuously variable transmission (E-CVT) will take its fuel consumption as low as 1.4 liters/100 kilometers.
The VELITE 6 PHEV’s enhanced performance and fuel economy will also benefit from advanced Power Split technology, which will be able to be used in both the vehicle’s hybrid mode and pure electric mode. It will enhance the driving experience with additional ease and comfort.
With the arrival of the VELITE 6 PHEV, Buick will further solidify its pioneering position in the NEV segment in its largest market, offering a wide range of electrification solutions ranging from 48V mild-hybrid vehicles to pure electric vehicles.
Additional information about the VELITE 6 PHEV will be shared closer to its launch.
