Buick announced that later in July 2020 it will introduce on the Chinese market a new plug-in model, the plug-in hybrid Buick Velite 6 PHEV.

It will be equipped with Buick eMotion electric drive technology and offer up to 60 km (37 miles) of all-electric range and up to 780 km (485 miles) of the total range, most likely in the optimistic NEDC test cycle.

Buick VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle - Buick eMotion electric drive system

The battery pack seems to be supplied by LG, so we assume LG Chem cells and LG pack:

"The VELITE 6 PHEV’s electric propulsion system will feature high-performance dual motors complemented by a high-performance LG lithium battery pack and a dedicated 1.5L four-cylinder engine for hybrid systems. The addition of an intelligent electronic continuously variable transmission (E-CVT) will take its fuel consumption as low as 1.4 liters/100 kilometers."

More details about the Velite 6 PHEV will be revealed closer to its launch.

In China, Buick operates under the SAIC-GM (50/50 joint venture between GM with SAIC), and offers currently:

According to a separate release, GM is accelerating its rollout of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in China and already exceeded its plan for 10 models between 2016 and 2020 across all brands.

