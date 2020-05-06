NIO positively surprised with relatively strong sales results in China. In April, the company delivered 3,155 electric cars, which is almost 181% more than a year ago and its third best monthly result ever.

The main reason behind it is a new record for ES6 (5-seat SUV) sales - 2,907 in April. The ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV), on the other hand, is just a shadow of what it was in 2018/2019.

ES6: 2,907 (record)

(record) ES8: 248 (down 77.9% year-over-year)

(down 77.9% year-over-year) Total: 3,155 (up 180.7% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – April 2020

So far this year NIO sold:

ES6: 6,550 (new)

(new) ES8: 443 (down 91% year-over-year)

(down 91% year-over-year) Total: 6,993 (up 38.8% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 38,906.

On April 19, 2020, NIO commenced deliveries of the all-new ES8.

William Bin Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of NIO said:

“In April, we achieved record-high monthly ES6 deliveries since June 2019, and deliveries of the all-new ES8 had also been well on track. These results were mainly contributed by the recovering production and delivery capabilities. Meanwhile, we have witnessed strong order growth momentum driven by the increasing recognition of our competitive products, exceptional services, and particularly the battery swapping technologies by our existing and potential users.”

