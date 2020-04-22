Vitesco Technologies (the powertrain business of Continental) intends to build a new research and development center in the Chinese port metropolis of Tianjin (there is already one in Shanghai), for hybrid and electric propulsion technologies.

The site should be completed in 2021, and since the company is strategically focused on electrified powertrains, we assume that the development of the new products will start immediately.

"The new complex has a gross floor area of 9,000 square meters. In addition to an office, it will include a test lab where electric drive technologies can be tested and validated with a wide array of advanced test facilities." "The new R&D center comprises systems, software, electronics, mechatronics and testing engineers as well as supporting functions and attracts talents from all over of the world."

Thomas Stierle, head of the Electrification Technology business unit of Vitesco Technologies said:

“Our company’s strategy is clearly focused on electrified powertrains. As electrification pioneer we count on more than ten years of experience in electrification and we have a broad, highly attractive product portfolio. The new center in Tianjin further expands our development capacities right in the center of where we expect the biggest electrification growth over the next years.”

Vitesco Technologies already operates a plant at the site in Tianjin, where since October 2019 it has been producing fully integrated electric axle drive system.

The first two global customers for those electric axle drives are PSA Group and Hyundai. According to Vitesco, undisclosed other vehicle manufacturers also have chosen Vitesco to supply drive systems for new BEVs, planned for market launch "over the next months".

Yanfei Cao, head of the Electrification Technology business unit in Asia said:

“The new R&D center in Tianjin is another milestone for Vitesco Technologies. It will help us to forge even closer links to local customers in the world’s largest automotive market and enable us to optimally support our customers in the development of vehicles with electrification technologies."

