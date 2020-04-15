Hide press release Show press release

Lotus Evija: first details of the all-electric hypercar buying experience revealed

Customers will use a state-of-the-art touch-screen configurator to personalise their Evija

Exclusive gift programme will culminate in unique build book

Stunning new images and animation reveal all-electric two-seater in three new colours – Atomic Red, Solaris Yellow and Carbon Black



(Hethel, UK – 15 April 2020) – As the Evija moves ever closer to series production, Lotus has revealed how customers of the all-electric hypercar are choosing their vehicle’s bespoke specification.

The exclusive nature of the 2,000 PS two-seater means every customer journey is unique. Requests for personalisation on every aspect of the Evija – from striking exterior paint colour combinations to highly detailed interior trim – are all part of the enhanced ordering process.

Production of the Lotus Evija will start later in 2020, and the first year’s allocation is already designated to customers around the world.

The starting point for every car’s specification is an all-new touch-screen configurator. Designed especially for Lotus, its ultra-powerful graphics processor creates stunning high-definition ‘photo-realistic’ images and animations. Developed using advanced gaming software, these allow the buyer to build and personalise their own car from the ground up and visualise it from every angle, inside and out.

Thanks to an advanced imaging technique known as ray-tracing, they can even place their Evija into multiple environments around the world to see how localised sunlight levels will affect their choices. The final element is the creation of a fully personalised ‘360 degree fly-through’ film exclusive to each customer.

Lotus has released a series of all-new images of the Evija captured from the configurator. They show a car set inside the Lotus Design studios at Hethel, UK – the global home of Lotus since 1966 – and finished in stunning Atomic Red with Carbon Black accent pack. They are accompanied by a new animation which additionally reveals the car in Solaris Yellow and Carbon Black.

The configurator is just one element of the Evija experience. At regular intervals during the purchase process, each customer will receive from Lotus a unique gift to reflect the exclusive and technical nature of the Evija.

That will culminate in a beautiful hand-crafted build book, packed with stunning imagery of the customer’s individual car during key moments of its assembly. The book will be presented to the customer with their Evija key as part of the handover celebrations.

Simon Clare, Executive Director, Global Marketing, Lotus, said: “We know every customer journey will be unique and our highly experienced customer relations team is ready to support any requests. With state-of-the-art digital tools such as the new configurator, we can accommodate customer preferences and requirements from anywhere in the world at the touch of a button.”