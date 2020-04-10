The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) warned earlier this month that to meet the 2025 and 2030 CO 2 emission targets in the truck segment, Europe needs to install a massive charging infrastructure.

The forecasted need is 17,000 publicly accessible DC fast chargers, specifically installed for trucks, by 2025 and 90,000 by 2035. That's not even including depot charging infrastructure (20,000 and 200,000 respectively).

Currently, in Europe there is a four-digit number of plug-in trucks in service (vehicles with a gross weight of 3,500 kg, excluding buses).

The infrastructure ramp-up will be required, assuming sales of electric trucks will gradually increase and become a major part of the market (which is probably the only way to meet the emission targets).

Henrik Henriksson, Chairman of ACEA’s Commercial Vehicle Board and CEO of Scania said:

“These CO2 targets for trucks set extremely challenging milestones on the road towards carbon neutrality. To deliver these steep reductions, we are committed and ready to bring a growing number of zero-emission trucks to the market.”

ACEA expects 200,000 battery-electric trucks around 2030 - compared to sales of over 700 in 2019.

"If we fast-forward to 2030, a fleet of approximately 200,000 battery-electric trucks should be in operation in the EU to meet the CO2 target set for that year, according to ACEA estimates. With some 700 medium and heavy battery-electric trucks (over 3.5 tonnes) sold last year, this means that sales of electric trucks will have to grow 28-fold over the next 10 years."

One of the key issues is that the trucks need a specific charging infrastructure to not only provide usually higher power (even beyond 500 kW according to ACEA), but also space and parking.

"Heavy-duty vehicles simply cannot use passenger car infrastructure because of their much higher power and energy demand, as well as specific space, parking and access requirements. If Europe is to achieve these minimum levels of deployment, binding truck infrastructure targets for member states must be set now by the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Directive, ACEA urges. Missing technical standards should also be defined, and the necessary standardisation processes must start immediately. Finally, investments in charging and re-fuelling infrastructure will require significant financial and administrative support from the EU and national governments. Transport operators in particular should be incentivised to invest early in private and semi-publicly accessible depot charging stations."

Similarly, also hydrogen and CNG, LNG infrastructure would have to be expanded: