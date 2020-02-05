Škoda released three exterior design sketches of the upcoming top of the range, 4th generation Octavia: the Škoda Octavia vRS iV, which happens to be a plug-in hybrid.

This new model, shown in both a coupé-style hatch and dynamic estate format, will be revealed on March 3 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

According to the Czech manufacturer, the system output of the PHEV powertrain will be 180 kW (245 PS), about a fifth more than the standard version. We guess that the car will be equipped with a standard 13 kWh battery.

"Signature black RS details emphasise the dynamic design language of the elegantly proportioned ŠKODA best-seller, whose dimensions have grown slightly over those of its predecessor. As the first ŠKODA RS model to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the OCTAVIA RS iV is unique in the way it combines family-friendly versatility and sports car-like performance with sustainability and efficiency."

"Twenty years after the debut of the first OCTAVIA RS, the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV is all set to open the next chapter of what has become a remarkable success story. The OCTAVIA RS is extremely popular within the model series: in the core European ŠKODA markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, every fifth OCTAVIA delivered to customers ended up being an RS model. Customers appreciate the combination of a generously-sized interior, versatility and sporting performance. Featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain generating a system output of 180 kW (245 PS), the all-new OCTAVIA RS iV boasts superior fuel economy and low CO2 emissions, making it particularly sustainable."

Škoda Octavia vRS iV

"The design sketches reveal the OCTAVIA RS iV in coupé-style saloon and dynamic COMBI estate format. The most eye-catching design elements are a black ŠKODA grille and a sporty front apron with large air intakes and distinctive black detailing. Large alloy wheels, diffusers at the front and rear and spoilers on the saloon’s tailgate and the rear edge of the COMBI’s roof underline the dynamic appeal of the OCTAVIA RS iV."