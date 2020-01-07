The Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO was able to end the year 2019 at a realtively high level, especially considering the significant decline in overall EV sales in China.

Sales of the ES6 (5-sear SUV) and ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV) amounted in December to 3,170, which is 4% down year-over-year, but still the 5th consecutive month of growth (month-over-month).

The positive thing is that the ES6 set a new record of 2,537:

ES6: 2,537 (new)

(new) ES8: 633 (down 81% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – December 2019

In 2019, NIO sold 20,565 electric cars in China (31,913 cumulatively).

William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said: