NIO ES6 sales hit a new record, while the ES8 tries to rebound.
The Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO was able to end the year 2019 at a realtively high level, especially considering the significant decline in overall EV sales in China.
Sales of the ES6 (5-sear SUV) and ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV) amounted in December to 3,170, which is 4% down year-over-year, but still the 5th consecutive month of growth (month-over-month).
The positive thing is that the ES6 set a new record of 2,537:
- ES6: 2,537 (new)
- ES8: 633 (down 81% year-over-year)
NIO sales in China – December 2019
In 2019, NIO sold 20,565 electric cars in China (31,913 cumulatively).
William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said:
“December marked the fifth consecutive month of increasing deliveries for NIO despite the continuous softness of the overall auto industry and in particular, the significant decline of the electric vehicle sales in the second half of 2019. These results are attributable, not only to our products and services that continue to stand out from competition in quality, performance and pricing, but also to our passionate, loyal and supportive user base. Through favorable word of mouth and referrals, our existing users remain a steady and relevant driver of new orders. Our sales also benefited from the expansion of our sales network through the continued launch of more efficient NIO Spaces. With our product offerings further deepened and upgraded in 2020 though the all-new ES8, the 100-kWh battery pack and the upcoming EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric coupe SUV, we expect our order momentum to continue going forward.”