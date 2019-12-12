Are you surprised? We're surely not, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Edmunds has offered some mixed coverage of the Tesla Model 3 in the past, which is fine and expected. In fact, the publication was unhappy with the car's brakes, and fortunately, this pushed Tesla to make some necessary and welcome updates.

Despite our positive impression of Edmunds's Tesla coverage, in a suspect share from September 2019, the publication left the Tesla Model 3 off its list of best EVs. However, it had notable reasons for doing so.

Now, after some time has passed, Edmunds has made up for that omission. In fact, as of late, it seems enamored with the Model 3 overall and has published a wealth of articles raving about the Model 3.

While Edmunds only chose the Model 3 as its best "electric car," it says the midsize Tesla sedan is "unlike any other vehicle on sale, electric or ICE." It notes the car's features, tech, price, and overall driving dynamics as key. Check out Edmunds' latest tweet below.

To read about Edmunds' Top Rated 2020 vehicles, follow the source link below. As you'll quickly notice, the Tesla Model 3 is the only electric car mentioned on the front page of its "best cars" share. Sadly, like many other automotive reviewing publications, Edmunds is keeping its electric vehicles in a separate category and not grouped in with gas-powered or traditional hybrid cars.

Hopefully, as time goes on and EVs become more mainstream, we'll start to see this situation change. FYI, the Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevrolet Bolt EV took the second and third spots, respectively, in Edmunds' best car awards.

