Some automakers have made huge progress when it comes to electric vehicle charging. This is especially true of Tesla. However, recently, several other battery-electric vehicles have come to market that boast impressive charging speed. The best part here is improvements are ongoing, so while EV charging is already becoming much faster and more convenient, there's still plenty of progress to be made.

Tesla owner, hardcore EV fan, and popular YouTuber Bjørn Nyland uses the Tesla Model X for comparison as he tests the charging speed of the all-new Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Let's take a look at what Nyland's tests reveal. All cars were charged from 10-80% under similar conditions:

Tesla Model X: 47 total minutes to add 367 km of EPA-rated range (8 km were added in just 1 minute) Audi e-tron: 26 total minutes to add 234 km of EPA-rated range (9 km were added in just 1 minute) Jaguar I-Pace: 47 total minutes to add 264 km of EPA-rated range (6 km were added in just 1 minute) Mercedes-Benz EQC: 38 total minutes to add 247 km of EPA-rated range (6.5 km were added in just 1 minute)

Looking closely at the above, there's really a lot that can be said. First of all, the Audi surely charges the fastest, but it also offers the least amount of range. So while you can charge quicker, you may have to charge more often, especially in a road trip situation.

The Model X and Jaguar both took 47 minutes to progress from a 10% SOC to 80%. However, in that time, the Tesla adds an extra 100 km of range.

The Mercedes falls somewhere in the middle, at 38 minutes, but again, like the e-tron, its range is minimal compared to the Model X.

With all of this being said, all of these electric crossovers charge reasonably fast. So, in the end, it all comes down to your personal use case. For example, while the Model X is arguably the best electric crossover for longer road trips, the e-tron is a solid option for urban commuters.

At any rate, check out the video and leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube: