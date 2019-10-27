Hide press release Show press release

SEAT Mii ELECTRIC OPENS FOR ORDERING IN THE UK

SEAT Mii electric is the first fully electric vehicle from the brand

One fully loaded trim level available, that includes 16-inch alloys, metallic paint, sports seats, tinted windows, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, rear parking sensors and fast DC charging capabilities as standard

Range of 161 miles (WLTP)

Motor provides 83PS of power, coupled with 212Nm of instant torque

First 300 retail customers will receive home wall box charger, home charge cable, 3 years’ servicing and roadside assistance – all free of charge

Mii electric priced from £19,300 including PiCG

Mii electric will have its UK premier in SEAT’s Westfield White City Store from 28th October to 9th November

The SEAT Mii electric will open for ordering across the manufacturer’s UK dealer network on 24th October. The fully-electric city car marks the first chapter in SEAT’s electrification programme, as the brand begins to shift towards meeting the demands of an ever-changing market.

Priced from £19,300 (including PiCG), the Mii electric is one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market. Complementing this is a tempting PCP offer from £199 per month with £4,399 customer deposit thanks to a SEAT UK deposit contribution of £500 and APR of 6.9%*.

Making the Mii electric an even more attractive prospect, the first 300 retail customers to place an order before 31st December 2019 will receive a wall box charger fitted at their home, a 3-pin home charging cable, 3 years’ servicing and roadside assistance free of charge.

The Mii electric fuses dynamism, urban design, an advanced powertrain and new levels of connectivity with low cost of ownership, to offer a vehicle that is ready to meet the challenges of the city and the needs of a new generation of customers.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, said: “The arrival of Mii electric marks the start of a comprehensive programme to electrify the SEAT range, which will see further electrified models arriving in 2020. Mii electric is the ideal first step into full electric motoring, and we’ve made it even easier for the first 300 customers, by including a free home charger, free servicing and free metallic paint, with a very attractive monthly PCP payment (of £199 per month). But you’ll have to be quick as we expect customer demand to outstrip available production.”

SEAT’s first all-electric production vehicle also lays the groundwork for future models to join the family, with more BEVs and PHEVs due in 2020 and beyond. These include the all-electric SEAT el-Born, plug-in hybrid versions of Tarraco and New Leon and high-performance plug-in hybrid models from CUPRA, including the Formentor and Leon.

100% electric-in-use

The Mii electric’s motor, linked to a single-speed transmission, provides its 61kW (83PS) of power and 212Nm of torque instantly, meaning the five-door car can reach 31mph from a standstill in only 3.9 seconds – perfect for driving around towns and urban cities.

The car’s 36.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 161 miles (WLTP) of range from a single charge, based on the WLTP test cycle. Rapid charging (DC at 40kW) to 80% takes an hour – about the same time as an average smartphone – whilst using a AC 7.2kW home charger takes four hours to reach 80% fully charged.

Equipment

Staying true to the SEAT UK easyMOVE strategy, standard equipment for the Mii electric includes metallic paint, sports seats, dark tinted windows, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, rear parking sensors and fast DC charging capabilities. There will be a choice of five metallic colours: Deep Black, Candy White, Tornado Red, Chester Blue and Tungsten Silver at no extra cost.

To the exterior, Mii electric receives the following as standard:

- 16-inch Cosmo Grey matte alloy wheels

- Heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors

- Dark-tinted rear windows

- LED daytime running lights

- Heated front and rear windows

The interior of the Mii electric has:

- Chrome detailing to door handles and dash inserts

- Heated front sports seats with cloth upholstery and integrated headrests

- Height-adjustable driver's seat

- Leather steering wheel, gear knob & handbrake lever

- New IML dashboard with chrome effect

- Split folding rear seats (60/40)



The Mii electric also receives a bundle of tech as standard, including:

- Hill Hold Control-

- Lane Assist

- Traffic Sign Recognition

- Rear parking sensors

- Bluetooth® phone connection

- 5-inch colour screen with DAB radio

- Smartphone integration with Drive Mii app to include:

Universal smartphone cradle

TomTom® satellite navigation with handwriting recognition

Eco Trainer

USB port and AUX-in port

- Six speakers

- SEAT connect app to include:

Remote climate control

e-manager

Departure times

Parking position

Driving data

Vehicle stats

Doors and lights

- Air conditioning

- Cruise control

- Rain sensor wipers

- Comfort suspension

- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Design and engineering

Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Mii electric offers great agility while driving in the city and parking. The Mii electric has been designed to meet the demands of modern driving, whether you are navigating the bustling streets of the inner city or cruising through suburbia.

The move from ICE to an exclusively all-electric powertrain opens the doors to a driving experience that makes the car fit even more naturally into the city environment.

The Mii electric’s exterior is subtly refreshed, with the introduction of electric lettering at the rear, electric stickers on the side and 16-inch alloy wheels in matte Cosmo Grey. Inside, delicate changes include a new dashboard, ambient lighting, sporty and heated seats, black sport leather steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake. In addition, the Mii electric includes safety technologies such as Lane Assist and Traffic sign recognition as standard equipment. But the greatest transformation comes under the bonnet.

Connectivity

The all-electric city car is the first model to include SEAT CONNECT, giving remote access and management of the vehicle. Customers can review driving data, parking position, vehicle status including doors and lights, and have the ability to control air-conditioning remotely, all from their SEAT Mii electric smartphone app.

The firm’s first production all-electric vehicle is targeted at both private customers and fleets, those who spend the majority of their time traversing metropolitan and suburban streets and see the benefit of zero emissions, but don’t want to surrender driver engagement when they’re behind the wheel.

Electric ancestry

The Mii electric is the latest part of SEAT’s electric story. In 1992, SEAT produced an all-electric Toledo to accompany athletes on the route of the marathon event during the Barcelona summer Olympic Games. The vehicle boasted a range of 40 miles (64km) from its 500kg battery pack, which could be recharged using a 2kW AC power supply.

More recently, SEAT introduced the e-Mii prototype car-sharing pilot project. A fleet of five all-electric Mii prototypes are used on the roads of Barcelona, allowing more than 1,000 employees at SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona and the Pier 01 Barcelona Tech City, to hop in and out of vehicles as and when they need. The project has fed into the Mii electric and given valuable insight into how EVs work on public roads.

SEAT Mii electric production will begin in Bratislava (Slovakia) in Q4 2019. Orders open on 22nd October and first customer deliveries are projected for the end of Q1 2020. It will make its UK customer debut at the SEAT store in Westfield White City between 28th October and 9th November.

Pricing

Ins. Group



BIK 2019/20 Retail price

(P11D Value) ROTR (exc. PiCG) PiCG ROTR (inc PiCG) 12E 0% £22,745 £22,800 £3,500 £19,300



Technical data

Motor: Max. power: 61kW (83PS)

Max. torque: 212Nm

Battery: Lithium-ion

Capacity: 36.8kWh

Charge time at AC: 7.2kW to 80%: ~4 hours

Charge time at DC: 40kW to 80%: 1 hour



Range:

161 miles (WLTP)



Performance:

Acceleration: 0-31 mph (0-50km/h) in 3.9 seconds

Top speed: 81 mph

Dimensions:

Length: 3,557mm

Width: 1,645mm

Height: 1,478mm

Wheelbase: 2,420mm

Boot capacity:

251 litres (up to 923 litres with rear seats folded)