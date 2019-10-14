If what Robert Nelson tells us in his YouTube channel is accurate, we have reached a new low in mankind. We say “if” not because we doubt him, but because the enraged pickup truck in this video could have something to say in his defense. Will he? We have no idea, but if he really got mad because Nelson slowed his Tesla to allow people to enter his lane, that is really, really sad.

How come Nelson could be so gentle? He has no right to do that!

Gallery: Road Rage Episode Shows People Get Mad In Traffic For Almost Anything

15 Photos

Whatever the cause was, the TeslaCam video above is the result of that. It shows cutting off, a brake check, and lots of swearing. Don’t worry: the video has no sound, so it is safe for work. At least if you do not read lips. Well, you surely can understand hand gestures, and the last one tells us much about the swearing.

The main question in such situations is always the same: Is it worth it? Does it pay to cut the other driver, to brake check him and to swear? Supposing this guy was not protected by his pickup truck, would he behave the same way?

If people did on the streets the same stuff they do behind a steering wheel, we would probably have crowded hospitals and killings in much higher numbers than we already have today. Traffic stages the “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” of current days. Or not so current: the cartoon below was made in 1950.

Video Description Via Robert Nelson On YouTube: