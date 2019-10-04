Volta Charging, as promised earlier this year, is introducing in the U.S. free DC fast charging service (as a major expansion to its current advertiser-sponsored AC Level charging station network).

The plan is to install 50 kW and 100 kW DC fast chargers, which will be free for the first 30-minutes. Then, the users will get an option to leave or pay for additional charging. Volta’s mobile app will be required to initiate the charging.

Volta estimates that a 30-minute session can result in replenishing of up to 175 miles (281 km) of range.

"Volta, the industry leader in innovative electric vehicle charging networks, today announced the nation’s first and only free, public-access DC fast charging network. The new fast charge stations can add up to 350 miles of range per hour and are compatible with a wide variety of the most popular electric vehicles." "Unlike other public-access charging networks, drivers will pay nothing for their first 30 minutes of Volta DC fast charging, the equivalent of receiving up to 175 miles worth of free fuel. The average US driver travels around 13,000 miles a year in their vehicle. If exclusively using Volta’s free charging network, this could save approximately $1,155 in equivalent fueling costs per year. To provide this service, Volta optimizes the convergence of electric vehicles, real estate owners and brands. Brick and mortar locations benefit by attracting upscale customers and hosting them for longer while sponsoring brands leverage the stations to generate meaningful uplift."

The first 150 DC fast chargers to be installed over the next 12 months, starting with Norwalk, Connecticut, later this month.

Then Volta intends to subsequently focus on major metropolitan areas including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

As in the case of AC Level 2 charging points, also the DC units will be installed at "busy retail locations with strategic real estate partners" to attract more customers and display ads.

"Effectively enabling Volta to better match driver needs with each destination’s charging amenities, the fast chargers will be placed alongside Volta’s Level 2 stations to accommodate quick visits to places like grocery stores and coffee shops."