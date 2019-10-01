Arcimoto, after years of development and refining its concept of an all-electric three-wheeler, in September officially launched retail production and deliveries of the Arcimoto FUV (Fun Utility Vehicle).

The Arcimoto FUV in the first Evergreen Edition starts at MSRP of $19,900. Initially, sales are underway in California, Oregon and Washington.

According to Arcimoto, the range of FUV can be up to 102 miles (164 km) under the EPA City Cycle Driving Schedule, which should be enough for daily commuting.

"Built in the Pacific Northwest with state-of-the-art equipment at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP), the FUV has a top speed of 75 mph, an EPA-rated city-driving range of 102.5 miles per charge*, 173.7 MPGe city driving fuel economy, and comes pre-loaded with heated seats, heated grips, Bluetooth speakers, removable half doors, lockable rear storage, HOV Lane access, and a Level 1 charging cable. Customers will have their choice of base and accent colors. Rockstar parking comes standard. With an MSRP of $19,900 before gas savings, available tax credits, and rebates, the world’s first premium FUV, the Evergreen Edition is the most affordable, most efficient electric vehicle suitable for the wide range of everyday trips on the road today. Depending on location, FUV owners may also qualify for sales tax exemptions, utility rate discounts, free parking, toll discounts, insurance discounts, and other benefits. *Range estimates provided following SAE J2982 Range Test Procedure and are based on expected performance of a fully-charged battery when operated under specified conditions. Actual range will vary depending on driving style, weather, and equipment conditions."

The company says that the number of pre-orders for FUV increased from 3,217 as of the end of 2018 to 4,128 as of June 30, 2019.

Assuming that all the pre-orders will turn into orders, at an average of about $17,000, there is some $70 million in revenues on the table. At least this is the official forecast:

Next year, the FUV will be joined by two special fleet versions:

Deliverator , built for local and last-mile delivery

, built for local and last-mile delivery Rapid Responder, designed for emergency medical services and campus security.

Before that happens, Arcimoto needs to sort out its financial results, as the net loss was $3.1 million in Q1 2019 and $3.9 million in Q2 2019:

"Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Total revenues in the second quarter of 2019 were $8,454 as compared to $85,332 in the second quarter of 2018. Sources of revenue in the second quarter of 2019 were merchandise sales and metal fabrication revenue. The Company incurred an operating loss of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company incurred a net loss of $3.9 million, or ($0.23) per share in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million, or ($0.14) per share, in the second quarter of 2018. The Company had $1.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019, compared to $4.9 million cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018."

Making the company profitable will be probably the hardest part.

Arcimoto FUV Evergreen Edition specs:

Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 7.5 seconds

Top Speed of 75 mph (121 km/h)

Range of around 100 miles (161 km) - Estimated based on the EPA City Cycle Driving Schedule

Power 81 bhp

Shipping Weight 1,300 lbs.

GVWR 1,800 lbs.

Videos:

'

'

'