Just days after a bold announcement about a $250 million investment from CNH Industrial, Nikola Corporation welcomes on-board two new strategic investors - Bosch and Hanwha, which comes with $230 million (at least $100 million each).

Bosch already was "an instrumental partner for Nikola", engaged in both - hydrogen fuel cell systems and battery systems tech. Hanwha on the other hand, as a solar panel manufacturer, is responsible for the generation of renewable electricity at hydrogen refueling stations.

"Bosch has been an instrumental partner for Nikola in the development of its state-of-the-art heavy-duty vehicle fuel cell system and battery technology. Bosch’s investment confirms its commitment to the development of hydrogen technology and hydrogen infrastructure. Hanwha is a world leader in renewable energy and solar panel manufacturing and is partnering with Nikola to assist in obtaining clean energy for its hydrogen fueling network. Hanwha is Nikola’s exclusive solar panel provider (Q CELLS), generating the clean electricity that is critical to the production of renewable hydrogen."

As we can see, Nikola Corporation quickly progresses in its ongoing fundraising effort, as many partners already involved in the project seem to be tempted by more than 14,000 FCV trucks on preorder.

Is the prospect for hydrogen trucks better than all-electric trucks? We doubt it, but soon everything will be verified in practice.

Nikola already installed at its headquarters the U.S.' largest hydrogen fueling station, reportedly ready to dispense and store over 1,000 kg of hydrogen a day.

The commercial stations are envisioned for 8,000 kg or more of hydrogen per day.

Trevor Milton, chief executive officer, Nikola said: