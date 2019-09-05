ChargePoint Celebrates 100,000 Places to Charge 

And expanding at a clip of more than 2,000 new stations per month...
ChargePoint, today announced that it has surpassed 100,000 places to charge on its global network, including both public and at-home charging stations. This milestone comes as several new features and integrations become available, helping to enable mass adoption of electric mobility by making charging more accessible and seamless.
ChargePoint offeres some fun stats in the full press release below, including the fact that since 2007, ChargePoint equipment has delivered more than 62,700,000 charges to electric vehicles, which has enables EV owners to drive more than 1,600,000,000 electric miles.
“Since day one, the ChargePoint team has created solutions that make it easier for drivers and businesses to go electric with the goal of ensuring that all people and goods are transported on electricity,” said Colleen Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer at ChargePoint. “The complete transformation of how drivers, cities and businesses approach mobility is afoot, and we’re proud to play a key role in delivering on solutions that will help pave the way to the mass adoption of electric mobility for years to come.”
ChargePoint also teased us a bit, promising an "exciting announcement" during National Drive Electric Week, which runs from September 14th to the 22nd. They will also be participating at several regional events around the country. You can check the NDEW website for details, and to find an event near you.
Some interesting ChargePoint stats:
Every hour...
- 8 people add tips and photos in the ChargePoint app
- 40 new followers join ChargePoint on social media
- 94 drivers search for a place to charge
- 450 drivers plug into ChargePoint Home in their garage
- 1,600 drivers plug into a public ChargePoint station
ChargePoint has continued to improve their customer experience, recently adding a "Waitlist Place In Line" feature, which now lets drivers get in a virtual line when all of the chargers at a particular location are being used. Drivers using the Waitlist feature can now see their place in the virtual line, and plan accordingly.
We think it's important to note that the vast majority of ChargePoint's 100,000 charging stations are level 2 chargers, not DC Fast stations. That's not an endorsement or criticism, just an observation. We loved the ChargePoint Home level 2 charging station when we reviewed it in 2015, and it's still in our Top Five recommended home charging stations.
As for DC Fast charging, ChargePoint has been selling and installing the 50 kW Tritium Veefil, and 24 kW IES stations for several years now, and recently began installing their own in-house designed high-powered DC fast charge stations that can deliver up to 350 kW. We were at the unveiling of these new high-powered stations called the DC Express 250 at CES in 2017, but haven't seen many installed and open to the public to date.
However, with the recent roaming agreements that ChargePoint has forged with competing networks, ChargePoint customers now have seemless access to the Level 2 and DC Fast charging stations on other networks including EVBox and FLO, and by the end of the year will also have access to all of the Electrify America and Greenlots stations.
What do you think of ChargePoint's progress, products and service? Are you a happy customer, or do you have suggestions on how ChargePoint can service the EV community even better. Let us know in the comments below.
ChargePoint Celebrates 100,000 Places to Charge
The World’s Largest EV Charging Network Expands Access With More Commercial and Residential Spots and New Features, Making It Easier Than Ever to Transition to Electric
The activation of the 100,000th place to charge marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, as it continues to expand geographically and into new lines of business. To continue to deliver on its commitment of making the transition to electric more seamless, the company has introduced new features that will improve the driver experience and continue to show how easy it is to drive an EV.
The ChargePoint team has continued to work to expand access to charging by implementing roaming agreements with other EV charging networks, including Electrify America, EVBox, EVgo, Greenlots, FLO and others in North America and Europe. In North America alone, drivers using the ChargePoint app will have access to nearly 100 percent of public DC fast chargers and more than 80 percent of publicly available level 2 AC stations by the end of 2019. This universal access fundamentally will make driving electric even more seamless than driving a gas-powered vehicle.
Reaching 100,000 places to charge builds on recent momentum at ChargePoint, including:
Waitlist Place in Line: Place in Line builds on the popular Waitlist feature, which lets drivers get in a virtual line to charge when all of the chargers in an area are occupied. Place in Line allows drivers to see their place in line once they’ve joined a Waitlist. This enhancement empowers drivers with even more information so they can see the progress of the line and plan their day accordingly.
Peer-to-Peer Roaming: ChargePoint’s roaming agreement with EVBox is now live, expanding on the roaming partnership established with FLO last year. The roaming integration with EVgo will be fully implemented in the coming month and agreements with other EV charging networks including Electrify America, Greenlots and others to be announced soon are expected to become active later this year.
Since 2007, ChargePoint has:
Delivered more than 62,700,000 charges (and counting)
Avoided more than 67,800,000 gallons of gas
Avoided more than 215,800,000 kgs of CO2 emissions
Avoided more than 227,100,000 kgs of greenhouse gas emissions
Enabled drivers to travel more than 1.6 billion electric miles
Seen drivers plug into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds
Raised more than a half billion in funding support its geographic and portfolio expansion globally.
This significant moment in ChargePoint’s history comes just ahead of National Drive Electric Week (NDEW), the nation’s largest collection of regional events celebrating the EV lifestyle for the ever-growing corps of EV drivers. As the nation celebrates NDEW, ChargePoint will make an exciting announcement about its charging portfolio and participate in several regional events around the country.
