Porsche has announced today that the upcoming all-electric Taycan will be the first-ever car with full integration of Apple Music.

The German manufacturer explains that the goal was to create the first fully-integrated music streaming experience, available from the touchscreen display in the Porsche Advanced Cockpit.

Porsche owners will get up to six months free of Apple Music, which includes "over 50 million songs ad-free, thousands of curated playlists, and the Beats 1 global livestream with three-year complimentary in-car internet data".

The latest announcement gives us also the first opportunity to see part of the dashboard of the car.

Taycan in-car experience Drivers can also enjoy the following features and benefits in the Taycan due to the unique collaboration between Porsche and Apple Music: Porsche Voice Assistant: Use custom Porsche voice control to request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations on Apple Music.

Use custom Porsche voice control to request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations on Apple Music. Discover on Broadcast Radio, Listen on Apple Music: Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio.

Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio. Exclusive Playlists: Listen to curated playlists from Porsche, only on Apple Music.

Listen to curated playlists from Porsche, only on Apple Music. In-Car Streaming Data: Complimentary in-car internet data for 3 years with external antenna and roaming package.

Complimentary in-car internet data for 3 years with external antenna and roaming package. Up to Six Months Included: New and existing Porsche owners get up to 6 months free of Apple Music. For music lovers with a fine ear, Taycan drivers can pair a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System with Apple Digital Masters and enjoy studio-quality sound for an unparalleled listening experience in every journey. Apple Digital Masters delivers music as artists and sound engineers intend it to be heard. Taycan also comes with Apple CarPlay support. Drivers can easily connect their iPhone and get directions optimized for traffic, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to Apple Music by simply tapping the Taycan touchscreen display or with Siri voice control, all while staying focused on the road.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said:

“Porsche and Apple Music fit perfectly – we share common values, and the same relentless attitude to user experience, to quality engineering, to design, and to innovation. Together, we bring innovative digital entertainment technologies in our high-performance sports cars, starting with our fully electric Taycan.”

Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and International Content said: