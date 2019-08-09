This summer, Sumitomo Electric's SEVD-11U CHAdeMO connector assembly received the world's first UL certification (UL 2251) to charge in Boost Mode, introduced by the CHAdeMO Association in standard specification 1.2 in March 2017.

The Boost Mode allows charging at higher current than the continuous rated value for a short period of time, provided the temperature remains within a rated temperature range. In the real world, it enables charging to go beyond 100 kW (when the battery state-of-charge is low) without special liquid cooling, and then charging power is limited to the rated value (when at high SOC, EVs usually can't accept high current anyway).

Sumitomo Electric introduced the SEVD-11U in July 2018 with a rating of 200 A and 600 V, which should be good for 120 kW, compared to the previous SEVD-02U rated for 125 A and 500 V (62.5 kW).

Through October 2018, the company sold 27,000 CHAdeMO plugs, typically SEVD-02U for 20-50 kW DC chargers.

"The boost mode enables users to charge batteries at a higher current than the rated value for a certain period of time, if the thermal capacity is acceptable within a rated temperature range. This technology enables supply of a larger current and shortens the charging time of EVs, further improving customer convenience. The certified SEVD™-11U has excellent operability and high safety while nearly doubling the charging capacity of the conventional product to a rated 600 VDC, 200 A."

It's not clear how high the CHAdeMO SEVD-11U can go, but one article says tests were performed at 300 A and temperature of any part didn't exceed 55°C within 20 minutes of charging.

The other question is when we will see the first electric vehicles that can use more than 100 kW of charging power from CHAdeMO chargers, as the Nissan LEAF e+ (62 kWh) is rated for just 70 kW (100 kW peak).

More about the certification can be found here: CHAdeMO Association and UL.